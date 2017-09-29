Lifting & Mechanical handling Technical Authority

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

To assure the safety, legal compliance and quality of rigging & lifting operations within the Asset Support Function through the implementation and by continuous improvement of performance standards, procedures, guidance, training and workforce capability & competence.

* To assure the application of consistent, safe and legally compliant rigging & lifting practices across regional operations.* To support the recruitment & development of a suitable and competent workforce capable of executing rigging & lifting operations.* To identify and implement improvements in the technical quality and content of performance standards and procedural guidance related to rigging & lifting operations.* To improve the quality of planning, risk assessment and execution of rigging & lifting operations in the region.* To review and update processes and procedures applicable to rigging & lifting operations* To establish and maintain consistent and legally compliant performance standards and technical guidance for the execution of rigging & lifting operations in the region.* To identify and monitor Role Overviewsafety critcal elements (SCE's) applicable to rigging and lifting operations withinin the region ensuring performance against these is of a high standard.* To establish and maintain consistent and legally compliant performance standards and technical guidance for the recruitment, development and retention of rigging & lifting operatives in the region.* To advise HR and projects on the recruitment, selection, training and competency assurance of rigging & lifting operatives.* To support projects in the planning, risk assessment and execution of critical rigging & lifting operations.* To support & participate in audit processes of applicable rigging and lifting performance standards, SCE's and procedures.* To support supply chain in technical specification of sub-contract scopes of services as required.* To support proposals in providing specialist technical support input to bids.* Participation in industry initiatives as required.* Interfacing with regulatory and independent verification bodies as required.* Input into FEED workscope.* Contribute to the review of operational and engineering standards applicable to rigging and lifting.

Qualifications/Experience

* Appropriate documented evidence confirming the trade.* NVQ3 Minimum in rigging and lifting Operations or OPITO Stage 3/4 Rigger assessment or equivalent recognised qualification.* Recognised industry qualification (i.e.: C&G, ONC etc) with significant practical experience of supervision of rigging and lifting operations in a construction and maintenance environment offshore.* Recognised training in Assessment / Internal audit with relevant practical experience in assessment/audit delivery* Approved LOLER Competent Person / Appointed Person qualification.* Identification and performance monitoring of safety critical elements (SCE's) applicable to rigging and lifting operations* Planning, risk assessment and execution of rigging & lifting operations in oil & gas construction environment* Planning, risk assessment and execution of rigging & lifting operations in oil & gas production environment* Supervision of RIGGING & LIFTING operations in the offshore oil & gas environment* Assessment of RIGGING & LIFTING operatives in a competency assurance environment based on objective assessment principles.* Industry and regulatory liaison on rigging & lifting operations* Demonstrate safety awareness and show a duty of care for others working with and around them.

