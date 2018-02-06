Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Coordinate all shutdowns and repairs with supervisors and operators

Uses proper safety procedures including Lockout/Tagout

Perform daily preventative maintenance functions as scheduled

Inspect completed work for conformance to blueprints, specifications and standards

Maintain time and production records

Comply with all applicable HSE requirements as specified by client.

Licensed Electrician

Must be able to repair/maintain mechanical and hydraulic components of production machines and equipment such as fabricating machine tools, material handling systems and automated lubrication systems

High School Diploma or GED

8-10 years of experience

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs

Salary $25 to $28 Per hour

Job ID 634144

Job Duties:Requirements:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.