Legal Adviser/Senior Legal Adviser

Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, Scotland

About the Role:

A client is currently recruiting for the position of Legal Advisor / Senior Legal Advisor, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide legal support across numerous assets held in the UKCS upstream oil and gas sector.



Qualifications/Experience

Significant experience drafting, negotiating and advising on various legal agreements applicable to the various stages of exploration, appraisal, development, production and decommissioning activity in the UKCS.

Ideally, have experience drafting, negotiating and advising on LOGIC contracts for supply of services and equipment.

Excellent drafting skills and understanding of risk mitigation are essential.

Specific post qualification experience due to the nature of the role.

Operator experience preferred or would suit someone working in house from a legal firm.



Permanent role



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917499



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Legal Jobs

Apply Apply Now