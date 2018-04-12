Lead Well Performance Engineer - CO2

Company Orion Group

Are you a Well Performance Lead with vast technical experience in modelling multi phase flows and CO2 injectivity in aquifers or depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs? our client, an oil & gas operating company are urgently recruiting for a Lead Engineer to be based in Pau on a contract basis.

* Develop a state of the art on the theme of "modeling multiphase flows and CO2 injectivity in aquifers or depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs".

* Realize a benchmark of the modeling methods associated with the previous theme, using our client's traditional internal simulation tools (PETEX, REVEAL, ECLIPSE, tec.) With the other simulation tools used by the profession: OLGA, LEDAFLOW, T2WELL, etc.

* A weekly activity report

* A report of meetings on the subjects followed

* An archiving, tests of the data sets in the project disk trees

* Reports on the benchmarking + PowerPoint + archiving of the simulation outputs

* A report on State of the Art + PowerPoint

* A report on the analysis of gap analysis

* Training sessions and Workshops on specific topics with client teams.

* Participation in at least one publication per year.

The Lead Engineer will be expected to have a BAC + 5 level with an engineering profile or PhD, and if possible a background in chemistry that would be a plus

The mastery of some of the following computer tools is a plus: PETEX, REVEAL, SAPHIR, ECLIPSE, PSIM, PDMS, etc.

You will be expected to have vast experience, senior profile, in well performance.

Experiments in production engineering and reservoir engineering will be considered as a plus in the technical proposal that will be made.

