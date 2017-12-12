Company Fircroft

Location St. Neots,Cambridgeshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Lead Telecom's Engineer ( Telecommunications) will be required to:-



Lead a team of up to 10 engineers whilst working on various national & international Oil & Gas projects using various 3rd Party Telecoms packages integrated with client products and Systems as required.

Provide a technical solution for the client on time and within budget.

Work closely with the Project Manager and the Project Engineering Manger to identify key resources during the project life cycle.

Lead Telecommunications Engineer will manage, plan and distribute tasks to team members. Train and mentor new team members.

Interact daily with client to interpret their needs and requirements.

Perform overall quality control of the work (budget, schedule, plans and team member's performance) and report regularly on the project status.

Lead Telecommunications Engineer will review engineering deliverable (in accordance with process) and initiate appropriate corrective actions.

Monitor compliance to applicable codes, practices, QA/QC policies, performance standards and specifications.

Be responsible for the coordination of any technical queries and solutions with the 3rd Party Telecoms vendors and product development centres.

Assist with technical sales presentations and bid clarifications for new project work to prospective customers.

Lead Telecommunications Engineer will assist with and produce engineering estimates against client specifications for bids containing Telecom systems.



The Company:

The client is a leader within the Automation and Control Systems field with operations in 100 countries worldwide. They specialise in providing integrated solutions to the Transmission and Distribution and Oil & Gas industry with projects offshore and overseas.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Typically degree qualified and progressing towards Chartered Engineer status with up to 5 years' experience in a similar role/function or HNC/HND qualified with 10 years relevant experience in a similar role.

Excellent knowledge of all relevant telecoms industry performance standards and specifications as well as applicable package specific performance standards and specifications.

Significant experience in the design, configuration, testing and commissioning of Telecom system applications preferably in the Oil & Gas industry.

Ability to work with multiple discipline projects.

Project management and supervision skills.

Decision making ability and leadership skills.

Time management and organisation skills.

Experience with the following Telecoms systems is required:

PAGA

Voice & Data Telephony

Networking

Radio Systems (DTRS, NDB, AWOS & ARS)

Security Systems (CCTV, ACS, BIDS/FIDS/PMS & ISS)



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Jobs

Salary £45 to £55 Per hour

