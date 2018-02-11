Lead Technician - Commissioning

Company Progressive GE

Location Oman,Middle East

About the Role:

Progressive is looking for an experienced Lead Commissioning Technician to join an EPC Oil and Gas in GCC region.

In this role, you will take responsibility for;

- Assists with routine equipment installation, trial runs and service activity runs to ensure that it meets specifications

- Communicate clearly and precisely and follow oral and written instructions

- Performs routine maintenance on tools, test equipment, etc. and completes required service or systems paperwork

- Pre-commission and commission control starters (functionality testing)

- Have a sound knowledge in the function and use of various test equipment

Requirements;

- B.S Engineering plus 10 years oil and gas experience

- Be sufficiently competent in all disciplines to manage all aspects of plant commissioning, operation and performance testing

- Good presentation skills and ability to provide training

- Excellent written communication skills

