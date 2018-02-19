Lead Technical Safety Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Paris-l'Hôpital

About the Role:

We are looking for a Lead Safety engineer for working on TOTAL project.

The role is for several years with a first location in Paris for 14 to 18 months.

The Role:

Reporting to the FPSO Technical Leader:

- Manage and coordinate the safety engineering discipline activities for the project execution (including the EPC contractor and its sub-contractors studies and documents) to ensure a safe and optimized design in line with the project requirements.

- Ensure that in the safety engineering discipline the contract requirements (including scope, specifications, schedule and costs) are respected by EPC contractor.

- Integrate HSE in all aspects of the work

- Maintain a pro-active and positive team spirit within the PBF team and with the EPC Contractor.







Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Lead Safety Engineer with solid safety engineering technical background - 10 years of experience as a minimum.

Experience in brown field projects and familiar with field operation requirements.

Good communication skills, organizational skills and positive attitude.

Good English level (minimum of level 4 on the Bright test).



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

