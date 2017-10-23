Lead Structural Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Darlington,Durham,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Main Responsibilities:



* To produce economical design solutions to meet project requirements and maintain records in accordance with QA procedures.



* To ensure designs can be implemented within the constraints of the client (or nominated sub-contractor) capabilities.



* To ensure that design for live contracts is performed in the required timescale, and adequately communicated to the drawing office.



* To provide technical support to tendering activities as required.



* To provide technical support to R & D projects as required.



* In addition to the role and expectations of a Senior Design Engineer as Design Manager the role will also encompass management, mentoring and planning and reporting responsibility for the design team, primarily after project award. The development and supervision of a design process map and plan to ensure tasks are completed in a logical and timely fashion whilst following the key company Quality Systems is also required.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Recognised Engineering Qualifications

* Computer Literacy

* Competency with applicable structural analysis software

* Competency with inventor and autocad software

* Professional Engineering Qualification



