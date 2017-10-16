Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Petroleum / Reservoir Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 618662

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading E&P organisation, is seeking a LEAD RESERVOIR ENGINEER to join its team in MALAYSIA.Based in the nation's energy hub that is Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term progression and career development.The ideal candidate will boast the following;*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas industry experience*Previous exposure within an E&P environment*Expertise in Field Development*A background in Simulation Modelling*Familiarity with Studies