About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading E&P organisation, is seeking a LEAD RESERVOIR ENGINEER to join its team in MALAYSIA.
Based in the nation's energy hub that is Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term progression and career development.
The ideal candidate will boast the following;
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas industry experience
*Previous exposure within an E&P environment
*Expertise in Field Development
*A background in Simulation Modelling
*Familiarity with Studies