Lead Project Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

About the Role:My client is a consultancy base din Stavanger who specialise in Surf segments. They are currently searching a Lead Project Engineer for a 6 month renewable contract.
The Lead Project Engineer will be required to:
Have 5+ years experience in the Surf industry
Lead and guide engineers and follow up their production of operational procedures
Write SOW for spool fabrication and follow up fabrication
Follow up detailed design form subcontractor
The project involves fabrication and installation of Moorgrip-spools, seabed preparation and follow up of detailed design
If you feel you are suitable please feel free to apply