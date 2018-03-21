Lead Project Engineer - Stavanger, Norway

Leap29
Stavanger
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 5:11am

About the Role:

My client is a consultancy base din Stavanger who specialise in Surf segments. They are currently searching a Lead Project Engineer for a 6 month renewable contract.

The Lead Project Engineer will be required to:
Have 5+ years experience in the Surf industry
Lead and guide engineers and follow up their production of operational procedures
Write SOW for spool fabrication and follow up fabrication
Follow up detailed design form subcontractor

The project involves fabrication and installation of Moorgrip-spools, seabed preparation and follow up of detailed design

If you feel you are suitable please feel free to apply
Contract
Engineering Jobs
Subsea / Deepwater Engineer Jobs
