Lead Project Engineer - Alabang, Philippines

Senior / Lead Project Engineer - Food and Beverage Project - Philippines (Manila)Location:Alabang, PhilippinesStart Date:Immediate StartsTypical working week / Month:Expect to work 5 or 6 days per week dependent on operational requirementPackage:Day Rate and 12 month contract with option to convert to a full time employeeA Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment in Dairy, Food & Beverage sectorReporting to: Engineering manager & Project DirectorMultiple Projects within the Food, Beverage and Dairy Processing Industry - Projects will be focused in the Philippines·Creates and executes project work plans and revises as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements·Manages day-to-day operational aspects of a project and scope.·Reviews deliverables prepared by team before passing to client.·Manages project budget·Sets and manages client expectations.·Develops lasting relationships with client personnel that foster client ties.·Continually seeks opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and deepen client relationships.·Scope of work includes: Ammonia Compressor, Freezers, Cooling towers, Chilled Water Systems·5 + years of experience gained working in regulated process industries·Experienced in delivering projects as an project engineer, process engineer, mechanical engineer or project manager·Experience gained working on food, beverage and dairy projects·Right to live and work in Philippines·Excellent ability to control deliverables i.e. cost, time and quality·Ideally you would be experienced in an array of different utilities packages of work·Experienced in working with: Ammonia Compressor, Freezers, Cooling towers, Chilled Water Systems