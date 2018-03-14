Company Leap29

Lead Process Engineer - New Zealand (Hamilton) - Dairy IndustryThe Location: (Hamilton, New Zealand)Duration:12 Months Plus 12 MonthsWorking Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)Offer: Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)The CompanyA Multinational turnkey contractor operating in food, beverage and dairy sectorsThe RoleReporting to the process engineering manager - This person will be requirement to manage small teams of 3 or 4 people in driving process design• Develop process designs in the food processing industry, primarily; liquid milk handling, milk powder, cheese, UHT, and membrane filtration.• Manage and control project costs, resources, activities and schedules.• Ensure timely delivery of specifications and works as well as supervise and participate in commissioning activities.• Support sales and marketing activitiesThe Requirements• Obtained senior level roles as a process engineer• Ability to manage less senior members of staff• Experience gained in the design of hygienic liquid processing projects• Ideally experience in the dairy processing industry• Experience gained through design, installation and commissioning• Should have experience relating to pasteurizes, homogenizers and CIP stations etc.