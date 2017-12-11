Company Wood

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Lead Planning Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



The Lead Planning Engineer will be responsible for and oversee the production of all plans and schedules related to the Repair Order and Work Packing teams and the updating and forecasting of individual task plans for both onshore and offshore work scope requirements. He will be the planning interface focal point with the engineering and construction teams and be responsible for the production, maintenance, and update & forecasting of the manpower loading analysis required for the work. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Control, supervise, monitor and guide the day-to-day activities of the Planning team* Supervise in delivering the resourced robust baseline project schedules (team size dependent)* Oversee the co-ordination and production of all project plans and associated documents ('S' Curves, Histograms, Tabulated man hour / progress data)* Provide the Management Team with the relevant contract information* Ensure that all services and deliverables conform to Company, Client and Project QA Plan, policies, requirements and standards* Read, understand and implement the Company Safety Policy and the arrangements described in the Company and area Safety Management System documents in relation to the Planning function* Promote good working relations within the Project Controls Teams and other project departments and client representatives* Ensure all planning work is carried out in compliance with Corporate and Project specific procedures* Control, directly supervise, monitor and guide the day-to-day activities of the Planning team* Supervise the production of resourced robust baseline project schedules* Ensure the requisite quality of data in the Brownfield Management Suite is maintained* Oversee the co-ordination and production of all project plans and associated documents ('S' Curves, Histograms, Tabulated man hour / progress data)* Ensure the timely issue of updated plans and associated documents accurately at the agreed intervals* Liaise with the Client Planner on all relevant matter* Interface with the Project Controls / Contract Manager on a regular basis* Ensure that the Project Controls Manager / Project Manager / Project Engineers are aware of all planning issues* Liaise with the project team and planners to resolve conflicts* Fully conversant with AMEC Brownfield Management Suite of applications (P6, CTRm, JCm, Timesheetm)* Carry out planning team competency assessment and development* Carry out all Personal Development Reviews for relevant staff members* Report at a contract level to the Management Team* Work with the Risk Team on any plans which require to be risked* Provide proposal support as required

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 626572

* High level of IT / Computer Literacy on Primavera P6 and Microsoft Excel* Understands and applies planning theory, processes and best practices* Understand risk management techniques and their application* Demonstrate excellent leadership skills* Implement continuous learning on an individual level and encourages within the planning team* Demonstrate enthusiasm, initiative and drive* Build and sustain effective team relationships, readily shares information, knowledge and personal strengths* Communicate effectively with others adjusting style and content to the audience* Plan and organize workload to deliver high quality work to deadlines* Influence others by persuading and negotiating to come to an acceptable agreement* Able to handle change and adapt to new situation* Provide support and training to other members of staff