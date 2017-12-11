Company Leap29

Lead Piping Engineer - Schiedam, The Netherlands

Start Date: ASAPDuration: 12-month renewable contractRate: Negotiable hourly rate €Leap29 is currently working with a multidisciplinary engineering firm, based in the Schiedam area of the Netherlands who now require a Lead Piping Engineer. As the Lead Piping Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring all piping deliverables will be issued within the agreed project budget and the planning. You will be working as Lead Piping Engineer for various clients in the Oil & Gas and Renewable market for greenfield as well as brownfield projects from conceptual studies till detailed design.·Monitor plus coordinate the engineering and design work to ensure that the quality and completeness of piping deliverables are in compliance with project requirements and company standards;·Ensure that all piping deliverables will be delivered within agreed project budget and planning;·Interfaces with client, project responsible, other discipline leads and piping project team in order to contribute to the realization of the piping deliverables;·Share technical information and expertise with all piping team members within the project;·Supporting colleagues and helping others;·Deliver input for progress reporting and project planning;·Prepare new project proposals and define discipline scope of work for new project as well as changes within project.·Bachelor / Post Bachelor Mechanical Engineering;·10+ years' experience in piping discipline and relevant market;·5+ years' experience in similar position;·Well experienced in pipe stress analysis, pipe support calculations, material selection, piping component calculations etc.·Knowledge of piping design and engineering standards; such as ASME, EN codes and PED regulation;·Advanced user of CEASAR II, PDMS and preferably PDMS admin;·Good knowledge of English and preferably also Dutch (both written and verbal);·Team player and like to solve problems instead of making them;·Competences: adaptability, assertiveness, critical thinking, coaching, controlling progress, focus on quality, problem analysis, result-orientation.To be considered for the Lead Piping Engineer role, please submit your CV using the links provided