About the Role:LEAD PIPING ENGINEER - LONDON PERM BASED POSITION
Ably Resources are proudly working with a London based Marine Consultancy is the search for a lead Piping Engineer with at least 10 years of experience and 5 years as a lead position. Someone who has FPSO experience is preferred!
Job Description:
Lead the project piping team and manage small team
Provide mentoring to junior personnel
Produce projects documents (PIDs/PFDs/Line sizing report/Pipe stress report/etc.)
Perform basic process calculations (line sizing etc)
Familiarity with major classification society rules (DnV, ABS, LR, BV)
Review project vendors deliverables and site attendance
Support bidding technical work by review of client BoD, creation of preliminary PFD and Piping layout
Shipyard commissioning work experience
Able to use with the followings software Ceasar II and Plant 3D
Experience with turret mooring systems would be beneficial to the client.
Please send all CV's to sami.okan@ablyresources.com
**** PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO LIVE AND WORK IN THE EU ****