About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Lead Piping Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the leadership, management, supervision and guidance of the day to day activities for delivery of Piping Engineering scope. This scope will cover engineering deliverables, planning and scheduling of personnel's workload. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such will involve interfacing with other disciplines, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will ensure the competence of Piping team group personnel, establishment of fit for purpose and effective planning practices, and creation of procedures and processes within the overall rejuvenation team. In addition, you will be tasked to ensure that the Piping team is resourced with the necessary skills, knowledge and numbers in delivering the Piping scope.

* Represent Contractor in Coordination with Company Discipline Heads / Project Team for monitoring of Company Standards and quality* Review any design work carried out by third parties (vendors) and participate in some instances, lead HAZOP, HAZID, IPF, reliability studies, and Safety and Facilities Technical Audits* Establish the actual (as opposed to design) capacities / capabilities of existing field facilities to identify potential bottlenecks and scope for optimization* Identify potential applications for new technology* Develop actively the local staff to fulfill engineers and managing role* Know the environmental aspects (ISO14001) of oil and gas design* Know the safety aspects of design in relation to the project cycle (e.g. HAZID, HAZOP, HAZAN, IPF classification methodology and implementation, reliability studies, Fire and Gas mapping and risk analysis techniques)* Conduct life cycle cost analysis* Prepare Engineering, construction and material estimation, schedule, resource planning and update resource capacity planning half-yearly

* Have 15 years' experience of which 12 years must be of practical Engineering design experience (designer / drafting level is not included) appropriate to the discipline in the offshore and onshore oil and gas* At least 3 years shall have been spent in the overall coordination and supervision of an Engineering design team* Have a recognized degree or equivalent qualification in his / her discipline, in addition, he / she shall be a member of a recognized institution and a registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer (e.g. MIE (Aust), IPENZ)* Shall be conversant and have working knowledge with the relevant international codes of practices