Lead Operator - Commissioning

About the Role:

Progressive is looking for an experienced Lead Commissioning Engineer to join an EPC in GCC region.

In this role, you will take responsibility for;

- Review and approve all contractor submitted commissioning procedures, operator training, operations and maintenance procedures

- Coordinate commissioning team activities across all projects

- Be fully familiar with the drawings, specifications and engineering procedures of the project

- Assist in the resolution of technical queries arising on site during commissioning

- Primary contact with the project office to ensure site is in receipt of latest drawings, specifications and information

Requirements;

- B.S Engineering plus 10 years oil and gas experience

- Be sufficiently competent in all disciplines to manage all aspects of plant commissioning, operation and performance testing

- Good presentation skills and ability to provide training

- Excellent written communication skills

