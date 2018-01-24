Lead Mechanical Technician (German Speaker)

Company NES Global Talent

Location Germany

About the Role:

Aker Solutions is looking for talented & experienced individuals who can strengthen its team and support ambitious growth plans within the renewables market.

The company is looking for Lead Mechanical Technicians for potential upcoming work to be based offshore Germany.

Manage and supervise the maintenance work of all Technicians with core Mechanical skills for onshore and offshore HVDC converter stations

Manage and control the activities of any fabric maintenance work which falls within their scope

Fault finding and associated remedial work

Create technical reports of work carried out for submission to client

Ensure the work defined by the plan is executed and technician information sheets are reported back to the technical clerk

Manage vendors working in the discipline scope visiting the platform/stations on behalf of the company

Supervise mechanical planned, preventative and corrective maintenance. Manage all mechanical work scopes within the structured maintenance work preparation, scheduling & execution process

Ensure mechanical work scopes are identified and prepared in advance and that defects are reviewed and prioritised in a timely manner

Ensure mechanical work scopes are estimated to the highest standard to ensure robust & efficient schedules can be built

Ensure all work scopes are executed in a safe and efficient manner



Skills & Experience:

Qualified Mechanical Technician (with evidence of industry recognised qualifications and training

Demonstrable experience including offshore and onshore mechanical maintenance in Germany

Familiar with SAP data processing system with regards to maintenance implementation

Proven supervisory experience

Fluent in written English & German language

Permit to work training

Competent in the use of P&IDs and D&IDs

Rotating machines & HVAC equipment

Emergency response role experience (preferred)

Basic offshore survival, emergency training & GWO training (preferred)

Job Type Permanent

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Technician Jobs

