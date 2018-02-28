Lead Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Job Purpose:
A senior mechanical design engineer is required to work as a member of a multidisciplinary team to lead the development of designs for mechanical handling of Maritime equipment's.
Duties and Responsibilities:
* Responsibility for time management to ensure work is conducted within agreed timescales and budgets.
* Guiding the work of other engineers and making technical decisions.
* Checking engineering drawings and documents.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* First/further degree (BEng or BSc) in Mechanical Engineering.
* Significant mechanical engineering and design office experience.
* Membership or working towards Membership of a relevant institution and hold Chartered.
* A good level of engineering knowledge.
* Experience of customer (internal or external) interaction.
* An ability to lead a team.
* Commercial awareness.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* First/further degree (BEng or BSc) in Mechanical Engineering.
* Significant mechanical engineering and design office experience.
* Membership or working towards Membership of a relevant institution and hold Chartered.
* A good level of engineering knowledge.
* Experience of customer (internal or external) interaction.
* An ability to lead a team.
* Commercial awareness.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.