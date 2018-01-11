Lead Mechanical Engineer

Company Primat Recruitment

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Manage the Mechanical Engineering team

* Act as the main client discipline liaison during project execution.* Prepare mechanical engineering man-hour estimates and associated execution strategies. Responsible for managing discipline engineering budgets.* Manage mechanical engineering input into engineering projects.* Ability to plan work and provide input to overall project plan. Prepare project reports, highlighting progress, forecast work and areas of risk.* Provide functional support and guidance to more junior staff to develop both them as individuals and the capability of the team as a whole.* Timely delivery of all project and engineering requirements, whilst meeting all other associated KPI's including, HSE, Quality, Productivity, Commercial, Customer Satisfaction.* Contributing to the achievement of KPI's associated with the whole of CED EPCm across all projects and disciplines.* The minimisation of mobilisation periods and down-time by accurate resource/recruitment planning.* Assist the Engineering Manager in recruitment.

Knowledge, Experience & Qualifications

* Degree in Mechanical Engineering.* Chartered Engineer.* Significant mechanical engineering and design experience at a senior level, principally within the process plant, pharmaceutical and/or power industries.* Good understanding of process safety requirements on top tier COMAH sites.* Experienced in the use of engineering design software and tools, such as Finglow

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £55000 to £70000 Per year

