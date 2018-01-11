Lead Mechanical Engineer

About the Role:
Manage the Mechanical Engineering team
* Act as the main client discipline liaison during project execution.
* Prepare mechanical engineering man-hour estimates and associated execution strategies. Responsible for managing discipline engineering budgets.
* Manage mechanical engineering input into engineering projects.
* Ability to plan work and provide input to overall project plan. Prepare project reports, highlighting progress, forecast work and areas of risk.
* Provide functional support and guidance to more junior staff to develop both them as individuals and the capability of the team as a whole.
* Timely delivery of all project and engineering requirements, whilst meeting all other associated KPI's including, HSE, Quality, Productivity, Commercial, Customer Satisfaction.
* Contributing to the achievement of KPI's associated with the whole of CED EPCm across all projects and disciplines.
* The minimisation of mobilisation periods and down-time by accurate resource/recruitment planning.
* Assist the Engineering Manager in recruitment.
Knowledge, Experience & Qualifications
* Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
* Chartered Engineer.
* Significant mechanical engineering and design experience at a senior level, principally within the process plant, pharmaceutical and/or power industries.
* Good understanding of process safety requirements on top tier COMAH sites.
* Experienced in the use of engineering design software and tools, such as Finglow