About the Role:

My client, a large Engineering Company located in the Houston, TX area is in need of a Lead Mechanical Engineer.

Contract:12 months

Rate: $70-$75 hourly

Schedule: M-F 40 hours weekly

Location: Houston, TX

Requirements



* Must have a degree in Mechanical Engineering

* Must have a Professional Engineering License

* Must have 15 years experience on Midstream projects

* Must have knowledge with 49 CFR 192 & 195, ASME and API codes

* Must have experience with AutoCAD 2D and 3D

Responsibilities



* Review and design of P&IDs

* Coordinates and leads the work of designers and drafters

* Check mechanical and pressure piping systems documentation for completeness and correctness

* Check vendor documentation for completeness and correctness

* Conduct field surveys of existing facilities equipment

* Perform calculations related to pressure piping and mechanical systems

* Prepare RFQ packages for valves, pressure relief systems, rotating equipment and measurement systems

* Selection and sizing of all mechanical equipment

* Prepare mechanical equipment data sheets

* Read and develop engineering specifications

* Participate in HAZOP/PHA meetings

* Review and comment on Cause & Effect and Control Narrative documents

* Participate in the scoping, bid preparation, and estimating process for new engineering projects

* Support of construction, commissioning, and start-up of new facilities (including field visits)

