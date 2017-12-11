Lead Maintenance Engineer

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

With line management responsibility for 5 Engineers and 2 Maintenance Controllers. In accordance with site, group and statutory standards, the individual is responsible for the management of all Refinery maintenance activities associated with a Business Team



* Leads safety initiatives within own team, by ensuring compliance with Refinery safety requirements and procedures, coordination /participation in Accident/Incident report investigations.

* Conduct workplace safety audits, organise and follow up on agreed corrective actions and preventative activities.

* Ensures compliance with the management of change principles for safety and health/loss.

* Leads the Routine Maintenance Service [all disciplines] as service provider to the corresponding Business Team with necessary requirements for safety, health, environment and quality within his area of responsibilities

* Responsible for the Business Team maintenance annual budget preparation and cost reporting through SAP, provision of information and support to the Maintenance Engineers for their budgeting process; implementation and review of preventive maintenance plans, cost efficiency initiatives and availability programmes.

* Ensures the follow-up of maintenance contracts in terms of costs, productivity, efficiency and quality; prepares and negotiates the contractual improvements, moderates the necessary meetings

* Ensures implementation of processes within the business team, that provide structured formal systems for preventive and predictive maintenance programmes. That include identification of availability-critical replacement parts and promote the use of SAP as the principle tool for data management .

* Liaise with Technical Authorities to ensure compliance.

* Participate in and ensure adequate handover of maintenance activities are conducted with due regard to failure diagnosis, quality control, technical decision-making.



Organises and directs Routine Maintenance and Term Contract team's work across a Business Team, ensuring that it is carried out consistently, with regards to safety, budget, environment, reliability and operability, in line with statutory obligations, legislation and relevant standards. Represents the department in external (technical) instructions and working groups. Works closely with other sections and business teams, particularly Heads of Maintenance to ensure correct priorities are placed on maintenance activities.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Degree or equivalent in a relevant subject, Incorporated or Chartered Engineer with a relevant institute

Good communication skills, both oral and written, combined with good training, organisational skills and a flexible working approach.

Good comprehension of database systems and structures, and other Microsoft Office applications.

Knowledge of the company Quality Systems and Environmental policy & procedures

Minimum 5 years experience within a large petrochemical or similar heavy industrial environment.

Plant knowledge of key activities and associated areas of responsibility.

IT literate with strong communication and co-ordination skills.



About Fircroft:

