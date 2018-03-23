Company WorleyParsons

WorleyParsons are looking for a Lead Maintenance Build Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a duration of circa 8 months. You will join the Operation and Maintenance Department which provides services to Oil and Gas facilities both onshore and offshore.

Key Responsibilities

*To perform Lead Maintenance Build Engineer role for the delivery of Operations & Maintenance CMMS related projects, providing operational and technical input

*To act as a senior discipline authority within the project, in managing and addressing technical queries to support the delivery of the maintenance management system and maintain project delivery quality and integrity

*Deliver project objectives for delivery of the maintenance management system included population and delivery of the Asset Register, Spare Parts Materials Register, perform Maintenance Analysis, develop Maintenance Strategies, Maintenance Tasks, Maintenance Instructions and Procedures, and prepare Preventative Maintenance Plans

*Demonstrate commitment to safety through language, behavior and actions

*Ensure project team are aware of their commitment to safety in compliance with WorleyParsons policies and procedures, including beyond zero, safety essentials and safety rules

*Maintain good communications with the client and visiting 3rd parties at all times, including all technical discipline interfaces

*Chair regular update meetings internally and externally, with client representatives and project leadership, recording all information as appropriate

*Develop and maintain internal / external communications networks to support project where necessary

*Ensure all the project team have accurate job descriptions for their roles communicated and are aware of their deliverables and expectations

*Ensure the Operations & Maintenance work scopes are delivered in accordance with WorleyParsonsuidelines and project HSSEQ systems, including compliance with all relevant Regulations, Codes, Standards and procedures

*Responsible for effective management and control of work through verification of immediate project team timesheets, CTR reporting, actual expenditure, forecasts, progress against plan and burn rates

*Responsible for regular project reporting, both verbal and written, on weekly, and monthly planned activities and project performance

*Maintain at all times the required high technical quality of work delivery and project control expected

*Develop the Operations & Maintenance scope deliverables and implementation of the delivery execution strategy

*Ensure detailed Project Plan and deliverables are agreed and approved by Project Maintenance Manager and Project Programme Manager before work commences

*Responsible for implementing and supporting effective working practices and systems as required to continuously improve system delivery, for personal and team performance and maintain best practice



Role Requirements

Qualifications / Training

*Recognised BSc or BEng Engineering degree with comprehensive experience in the role as the senior responsible person

*Demonstrable record of time spent leading project teams, and candidate can offer an audit-able track record of consistently good performance in the role

*Experience of operations, maintenance reliability and asset integrity, with a substantial track record and proof of performance in a similar position and work coordination

Experience



*Extensive industry experience, in particular experience working in a similar position

*Excellent knowledge of maintenance, reliability and asset integrity strategy development, techniques and tools

*Good knowledge of common upstream and downstream oil and gas processing systems and equipment maintenance requirements

*Excellence in Maintenance and Materials Management Systems Build

*Good knowledge of associated industry regulations and legislation

*Expert knowledge of computerised maintenance management systems and their set-up and development requirements

*Ability to prepare and justify maintenance workscope(s) and communicate plan(s)

*Ability to communicate comfortably and at ease with senior management and technical specialists

