Lead Instrumentation and Control Systems Engineer

About the Role:
Leap29 is currently seeking a Lead ICS engineer for an exciting opportunity in The Netherlands.
The right candidate will have experience in the downstream, refinery and chemical/petrochemical markets. The role of the lead engineer will be responsible for delivery of the Instrumentation and Control Systems scope.
Duration: 12 Month Renewable Contract
Location: The Hague, Netherlands
Start: January
Job Skills and responsibilities;
• Leadership skills in Engineering
• Responsible for the day to day supervision and management of ICS Engineering and Design team
• Responsible for the project success and providing strong direction for the team
• Involved in development and implementation of activities such as methods to improve efficiency, accuracy and productivity for the department
• Responsibility for both technical production as well coordination of a small team
Training and Experience;
• Bachelor or Master's Degree in Engineering with proven leadership experience in Refinery / Petrochemical markets.
• Ability to handle complex multi-office projects
• Previous workshare experience is crucial for the role.
• Good communication skills.
• Field experience (some field surveys will be required).
• SPI experience.
This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.