Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Job ID 617181

LEAD INSTRUMENT ENGINEER– DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN (OIL & GAS INDUSTRY ONLY) Our Client a Major international Oil and Gas contractor is urgently seeking a Lead Instrument Engineer for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: - An Engineering Degree in a relevant discipline - Should have 8 – 10 years’ Instrument Engineering experience, maintenance and or operations experience. - Significant field experience gathered from any of the following: PACO, process industry, oil and gas facilities, and refinery, chemical and petrochemical plants. - Experience in staff development, training, coaching or mentoring. - Experience in driving business improvement in engineering, keywords: technology, fit-for-purpose solutions and cost effectiveness. - Strong written and spoken English language skills. JOB SCOPE The Lead Instrument Engineer provides leadership and expertise on all aspects of instrument engineering within the end client. Provide support to strategies and content of engineering and maintenance processes related to onshore and offshore assets plus maintenance support and production. Assures technical integrity of client’s installations throughout their life cycle. This includes responsibilities for flow metering, IPF Peer review. You need to be capable of managing small teams. Skill in the use of SAP. Good knowledge of international engineering standards and be able to work with limited direction. Office based environment with occasional visits to plant sites. You may be required to take on occasional periods of site support for turnarounds, campaigns and start-ups. Regular trips to onshore and offshore facilities. Duration – 12 months renewable Status – Residential 5/2 Indicative Rate – GBP £295 / USD $400 per day worked and net of any ROK tax. Accommodation, meals and laundry. Transportation, insurance and Medvac, flights provided my client. We are instructed to only submit to our client, candidates whose qualifications and experience match our client’s specification.