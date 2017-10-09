Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lead Inspection Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Lead asset Inspection teams and ensure the provision of specialist technical/engineering advice and guidance to site/offshore personnel.

Manage the discipline budget within targets.

Ensure highest safety standards and continuity and optimisation of hydrocarbon production.

Develop and maintain productive and constructive relationships with site-based/offshore personnel, onshore operations/technical teams and external contractors/vendors.

Take a lead role in technical decision-making process relating to the discipline.

Ensure that Inspection dossiers are maintained up-to-date in all circumstances

Qualifications & Experience

Suitable engineering qualification with appropriate experience in the oil and gas industry including offshore/site experience

Detailed knowledge of legislation/regulations relevant to discipline

Good knowledge of offshore/terminal plant and equipment and maintenance systems

Good knowledge of maintenance/inspection systems, practices and techniques

Good knowledge of risk assessment principles and their application to inspection programmes

Good knowledge of DCR & PFEER

Expertise in verification practices & systems

Current BOSIET, MIST, Offshore Medical certificate

Contract position

