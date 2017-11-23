Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lead Infrastructure Architect, based in Havant, Hampshire

Responsibilities will include

Become an essential part of a team delivering major change to transform the business.

Take responsibility for setting strategic direction, facilitating the necessary activity to deliver the business-focused change programmes and be pivotal in shaping our Cloud adoption.

Lead planning and think strategically, evaluating options in the short, medium and long term.

Define programme architecture, working closely with the company's Enterprise Architecture to ensure compliance with roadmaps, architecture principles and standards.

Working as part of our Cloud and Infrastructure Architecture team, you will collaboratively lead on project planning, support budget development process and take accountability for viability of proposed solutions, providing direction, advice and guidance throughout.

As a strong leader and influencer, establish strong relationships with stakeholders by effectively managing expectations and inspiring confidence in delivery.

In order to evolve the overall capability of the company's Infrastructure Architecture, develop, coach, motivate, energise and inspire team members.

Skills

The ability to establish strong and effective working relationships with key stakeholders, including business leads, relationship managers and delivery teams, is essential

Successfully delivered Infrastructure Architectures, having exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments.

A familiarity with applying architecture frameworks and any related architecture development methods, such as TOGAF will be an advantage.

Permanent position

