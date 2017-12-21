Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Lead I&E Project Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Work with Engineering Manager /Team, Engineering Contractor and Partners to develop S, I&E engineering plan to ensure effective execution of each phase that shall result in timely field Start-Up.

Responsible for all S, I&E deliverables for engineering, design and documentation of object for AFE approval, including constructability input, construction plan, commissioning plans, etc.

Responsible for providing technical guidance and management of engineering Contractor's resources required to deliver according to Functional Specification, Design Basis, Scope of Work, etc.

Ensure that Contractor's technical teams team are structured and manned with qualified resources and that the team have capacity to execute the scope of work as per the engineering execution plan. Ensure appropriate communication mechanism in place with Contractors S, I&E leads and engineers.

Selection and evaluation of suitable technical solutions, identifying integration/optimisation opportunities. Follow up contractor's evaluation of technology and provide necessary interface with Operations during design stages.

Lead and provide guidance to Engineering Contractor and work collaboratively with Supply Chain function to ensure procurement of long lead material and bulks is done in a timely manner to support offshore execution.

Report technical deviations and present proposals and alternative solutions when required.

Attend inter-discipline technical meetings.

Attend technical audits as requested by Management.

Process and follow up technical queries from Contractors, Partners and Operations.

Actively engage with and support other disciplines to ensure inter-discipline design coherence and ensure proper technical interface management is maintained throughout project.

Participate in all project technical and risk management meetings/processes.

Have a thorough understanding of the UKCS Regulatory, Verification and Functional Safety Assessment requirements and Company UK Management of Change (MOC) Process.

Act as Project S, I&E technical focal point for liaising with Company Technical Authorities and Operations team within the UK Business Unit



Qualifications

Chartered Engineer (MSc) / Engineer (BSc) in Electrical and/or Electronic Engineering or equivalent



Experience:

Extensive discipline engineering experience including experience of topside modification projects and Operations.

Ability to demonstrate Project Experience with UKCS regulatory requirements.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917561





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now