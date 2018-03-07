About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES is working with a leading Oil & Gas Consultancy who is investing in it's Malaysia based Engineering division with an experienced LEAD FLOW ASSURANCE ENGINEER.
Located within APAC's Energy hub that is Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term career progression and professional growth.
The purpose of this vacancy is to maintain, develop and enhance the company's Flow Assurance element of the business whilst co-ordinating and leading Flow Assurance professionals. The overall purpose of the business, including this role, is to provide the maximal Engineering support to clients.
Suitable applicants will boast the following;
*At least 10 years of Oil & Gas experience, most of which has been in the Upstream sector
*At least 6 years of Flow Assurance experience, in particular with the usage of OLGA
*Preferably an MSC, at least a BSc, in Chemical Engineering or relevant discipline
*Experience in Conceptual and Front End Studies
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com.