About the Role:
Wood seeks a Lead Fire Protection Engineer for the Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia Office. The candidate should be self-motivated, with excellent leadership skills, and possess a balanced skill set of Fire Protection design, construction management, business development, and project management experience. The ideal candidate will have a background in industrial fire protection and loss prevention.
Overview / Responsibilities
* Provide leadership in technical and task / project management aspects of the Fire Protection consulting business
* Help expand service line to current and new industrial clients
* Communicate effectively with staff, Fire Protection / Amec Foster Wheeler leadership, and clients
* Provide senior review and direction on technical projects
* Serve as senior Fire Protection Engineer and / or project expert on specific tasks or projects
Skills / Qualifications
* BS / MS in Fire Protection Engineering or related field
* Registered Professional Engineer
* Excellent leadership and communication skills
* Strong planning, organization and execution skills
* Minimum 12 years of professional experience
* Experience in business development
* Aramco experience preferred