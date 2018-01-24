Lead Electrical Technician (German Speaker)

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

Aker Solutions is looking for talented & experienced individuals who can strengthen its team and support ambitious growth plans within the renewables market.



The company is looking for Lead Electrical Technicians for potential upcoming work to be based offshore Germany.

Manage and supervise the maintenance work of all technicians with core electrical skills for onshore and offshore HVDC converter stations

Perform maintenance and breakdown rectification on electrical equipment up to 20kV including transformers and switchgear

Manage and control the activities of all work that falls within their discipline scope.

Ensure work defined by the plan is executed and technician information sheets are reported back to the technical clerk.

Manage vendors working in the discipline scope visiting the platform on behalf of the company

Supervise electrical planned, preventative and corrective maintenance. Manage all electrical work scopes within the structured maintenance work preparation, scheduling & execution process

Ensure all electrical work scopes are identified and prepared in advance and that defects are reviewed and prioritised in a timely manner

Ensure all electrical work scopes are fully prepared and estimated to the highest standard so robust & efficient schedules can be achieved

Ensure all work scopes are executed in a safe and efficient manner

Ensure value adding technical history is entered and after action reviews take place for all completed work scopes to ensure PM is optimized and mitigates against potential failures



Skills & Experience:

Qualified Electrician (with evidence of industry recognised qualifications and training)

Trained and compliant to DIN-VDE-0105-0100 Operation of Electrical Installation – General Requirements

Demonstrable experience including offshore/onshore electrical maintenance and breakdown rectification in Germany

HV experience (minimum 20kVAC distribution)

Permit to Work Training

Familiar with SAP data processing system with regards to maintenance implementation

Fluent in written English & German language

Emergency response role experience (preferred)

Basic offshore survival, emergency training & GWO training (preferred)

Electrical equipment in hazardous area training (preferred)



