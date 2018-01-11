Lead Electrical Engineer - North East

Company Primat Recruitment

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Purpose of the Role

The Lead Electrical Engineer has overall responsibility, authority and accountability for successful technical execution and delivery of all Electrical Engineering and Design activities within the boundaries defined by the company's authority limits, or as delegated by his/her line manager / project manager.

Health, Safety, Environment & Quality

* Working within the company's ISO9001:2008 quality systems, ensure all Electrical Engineering and design activities are supplied to meet the Contract's requirements, including all appropriate contract specifications and quality plans.* To ensure all health and safety regulations, risk assessments and licences are fully complied with.* He/she must keep up-to-date with all current industry applicable safety legislation and company procedures.

Communication

* Help to develop and maintain good relationships within and outside the service with all stakeholders and service users.* Professional communication standard maintained at all times.* Keeping the assigned engineering team fully briefed with all company/project news and announcements.

Technical Requirements

* Keep up with latest industry standards, technology and norms within the Oil & Gas, Petrochem and Energy industrial sectors.* Ability to perform the role of a principal Electrical engineer and, if necessary, personally deliver the Electrical engineering requirement for all stages of an engineering project.* Provide and maintain a centre of excellence of Electrical Engineering within CED EPCM.

Business Development

* Act as an ambassador for CED EPCM, always presenting the right image to existing and potential clients. To attend meetings and forums, representing the company.* Forge links and communication systems with clients and stakeholders.* Assist in the estimating of Electrical engineering work packages and development of proposals.* Negotiate and close-out tenders with existing and new clients.* Achievement of KPI's with regard to client type, industry sector and terms of engagement.

Knowledge, Experience & Qualifications

* Must have relevant (Degree level) professional/vocational qualification.* Chartered Engineer and member of IEE or equivalent* Extensive experience of Electrical Engineering within the process and high-hazard chemical industries with significant success in a Management or Lead Engineering position during FEED stages of projects* Must be fully conversant with all current Electrical safety and HSE legislation appropriate to the EC&I engineering and energy industries, and a comprehensive understanding of quality systems to ISO 9001 standards* Must have a proven track record in management and motivating a project team

Special Requirements & Environmental Factors

* Full car driving licence with no exceptional insurance restrictions.* To implement the principles of the Company's Equal Opportunities Policy whilst carrying out one's duties.* Must be able to demonstrate a good work attendance/performance record.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £55000 to £70000 Per year

