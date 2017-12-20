Lead Electrical Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Electrical Lead Engineer - The Hauge, NetherlandsLocation: The Netherlands with occasional visits to GermanyStart Date: As Soon As PossibleSalary: Negotiable hourly rate dependent upon the level of experienceDuration: 12 month contract with the possibility to go permanent after thisLeap29 is currently seeking experienced, dedicated, and driven Electrical Lead Engineer, for vacancies within one of the biggest engineering companies in the Netherlands. This role offers a challenging opportunity for any experienced Electrical Lead Engineer to join one of the biggest engineering companies on an exciting project.Job Skills:Key requirements for an Electrical Lead Engineer:• Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and lead teams and some Project management experience• Excellent critical thinking• Fluent German speaker• Project planning experience• End Client experienceTraining and experience:• Bachelors or Master's Degree in Electrical, Electronic, Engineering or related field.• 5 - 10 years of recent hands-on technical experience• BP GK project experience• Project engineering or project management experienceThis is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.