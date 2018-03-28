Company WorleyParsons

Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Scopus, a part of WorleyParsons are looking to recruit a Lead Dimensional Control Surveyor for a duration of 6 months.

Role

* To effectively assist/manage all aspects associated with Dimensional Control Survey aspects and the efficient, cost effective delivery of Technical Compliant quality data to Scopus Engineering Ltd clients.* To liaise with Clients in respect to all technical aspects and deliver optimum solutions and exceed expectations.* Ensure all scopes of work are implemented in compliance with pertinent Scopus Engineering Ltd and Client Management Systems.* Provide effective leadership, mentoring and co-ordination to all Dimensional Control Survey personnel.

Responsibilities

* Plan and schedule the Dimensional Control Survey related aspects in conjunction with the Survey Manager.* To ensure that all Dimensional Control Surveys scopes of work are performed in accordance with HSEQ Procedures.* Review Dimensional Control Survey Reports and associated documentation for quality and completeness prior to submission Survey Manager for final approval as customer deliverables.* Ensure satisfactory survey quality records are progressively collated, indexed, filed, store and maintained.* Ensure that all Dimensional Control Survey equipment is maintained in good working order and is serviced and verified as valid calibrated prior to use.* To provide coaching, mentoring and support to the development of Dimensional Control Survey within the Scopus Engineering Ltd.* To ensure that the requirements of the Safety Management System are fully and effectively applied.* To ensure compliance and alignment of all Scopus Engineering Ltd activities & client HSEQ policies.* Adopt a pro-active role in identifying safety improvements.* Identify and investigate causes of adverse performance and recommend appropriate corrective actions where necessary.* Ensure that solutions provided to resolve problems do not adversely affect safety, integrity or the commercial aspects of the asset.* Identify potential opportunities to demonstrate the application of innovative technology to enhance product deliverables.* To provide Technical Experience / influence in development of personnel Competence. Comprehensively review all pertinent client documentation and ensure all key deliverables are achieved as scheduled and within cost constraint parameters applied.* Active participation in pertinent Quality / Technical Audits as required.* The direction, control, monitoring, supervision and co-ordination of the Dimensional Control Survey activities in accordance with the Contract. Including cost control, estimating change and additional workscopes, reporting and forecasting progress.

Role Requirments

* Must have a sound knowledge of all aspects of Dimensional Control Survey, required tolerances, etc.* Must have a good background in the application of survey techniques,* Must have extensive practical experience supported by verifiable academic qualification* Be fully conversant with the requirement of the HSEQ Management System.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Seismic Jobs

