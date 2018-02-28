Lead Designer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 1:18am

About the Role:

The Role:
Job Purpose:
As the Lead Designer, it will be your responsibility to organise and manage all aspects of running a successful Design Team.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Good communicate in good English with other disciplines in effective manner
* Able to work under pressure & changes
* Must be able to work in a team with work share basis
* First/further degree (BEng or BSc) in Civil, Mechanical Engineering.
* Significant engineering and design office experience.

Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Good communicate in good English with other disciplines in effective manner
* Able to work under pressure & changes
* Must be able to work in a team with work share basis
* First/further degree (BEng or BSc) in Civil, Mechanical Engineering.
* Significant engineering and design office experience.

