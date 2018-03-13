Lead Construction Scheduler

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

10+ years’ field experience in Refinery or Petro-Chemical Construction projects planning & scheduling

Undergraduate degree preferred

Experience and competency in Primavera’s P6 CPM system

Strong schedule development, analysis and reporting skills are required along with the ability to engage with others to facilitate meeting expectations

The ability to perform efficiently under potentially adverse or pressure circumstances is a must

Lead Construction SchedulerLocation: Whiting, IndianaDuration: forecasted completion July 2019Rate: Must justify with work experience and current ratePer Diem: $2,300/ monthStart date: ASAPJob Responsibilities:The role is to perform planning and scheduling as part of a construction management team for an oil refinery project in Whiting, Indiana. The chosen candidate will have the responsibility to steward various contractors schedules and assure accuracy, quality, and viability. Additionally will interact with and support the client project team to manage the overall and specific project schedule requirements and reporting.Requirements:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.