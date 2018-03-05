Layout Engineer - Austria - 6 weeks - ASAP Start

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Austria,Europe

About the Role:

A global semiconductor client of mine are looking for a Layout engineer to join them urgently on a contract basis at their site in Austria for an initial 6 weeks, start date ASAP.

Key Requirements:

* ChargePump layout experience* HV process* Working to 55nm* Semiconductor/Electronics background* Fluent in English* Able to start immediately

If you are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on your most up to date CV and I'll be in touch ASAP to discuss further. Interviews ASAP.

