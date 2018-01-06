Company Progressive GE

Location Oklahoma City

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is working with one of the largest names in the Oil and Gas industry for their facility in Oklahoma City, OK. This will be a 2 month contract with the great potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity. 2018 is in full-effect and NOW is the time to embrace the rising industry and get in with a leading company.

I am looking for a Landmark/OpenWells Specialist with the following:



* Candidate with a degree in geo-science, engineering, computer science or business with 3 or less years of experience

* Knowledge and understanding of applicable science and technology

* Great communication skills as you'd interface with clients on how they should use specific technology to improve production

Here's what you'll get in return:



* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company

* GREAT hourly rate with benefits and a 401k

* Excellent working schedule

