Company Primat Recruitment

Location Abingdon,Oxfordshire,England

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £10 to £11 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 645769

My client are leading designers, suppliers and installers of high end furniture. They have a requirement for 2 labourers on a new build hotel fit out in Abingdon, Oxfordshire for approximately 8 weeks work.You will be responsible for unloading containers, moving boxes into rooms, un-packaging and removing cardboard as well as assisting trades.Applicants must hold a valid and current CSCS Card and previous relevant experience.