Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a General Labourer with pipe yard experience to carry out general material movement and internal/external pipe cleaning. Initially a temporary contract, there is the potential for this to move to a permanent role.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate will be required to carry out general labouring duties as required, including loading and offloading equipment from vehicles using a forklift (therefore forklift Driver Certificate (up to 10 tonnes) is essential), counting and recording the number of units received/dispatched and conveying materials from storage/worksites to designated areas.

Operating pipe-cleaning machine and maintaining/cleaning machine on a daily basis is also a key part of the role.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

General workshop and relevant experience in a similar role is essential, along with the following valid certificates:

* Forklift Driver Certificate (up to 10 tonnes)* Banksman Slinger Certificate* Crane Operators Certificate (preferred)

Job Type Temporary

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Storeman Jobs,Warehouse Jobs

Salary £8 to £9 Per hour

Apply Apply Now