Lab Technician

Company Progressive GE

Location Farmington

About the Role:

Title: Lab Tech

Pay rate: $15 - $18.50/hr

Duration: 4 months with option of permanent hire

Shift: 8hr work days, M-F, 40hr work weeks

Work Location:

Farmington New Mexico USA 87499



Main Responsibilities:

- Under direct supervision, trains and becomes familiar with the chemical hygiene plan and the current HSE laboratory safety standards.

- Follows prescribed safety rules and regulations in performing assigned duties.

- Performs duties to conduct prototype or laboratory tests following prescribed procedures.

- Learns to build equipment and/or perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.

- Learns to documents test data for reporting purposes.

- Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.

Requirements:

Working in a similar role

Skills typically acquired through eight (8) hours of college chemistry (required).

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Science Jobs (non Geo)

Sub_Category Biologist Jobs,Chemist Jobs,Laboratory Analyst Jobs

Salary $15 to $18 Per hour

Apply Apply Now