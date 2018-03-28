Lab Technician

Progressive GE
Farmington
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 8:33am

About the Role:

Title: Lab Tech

Pay rate: $15 - $18.50/hr

Duration: 4 months with option of permanent hire

Shift: 8hr work days, M-F, 40hr work weeks

Work Location:
Farmington New Mexico USA 87499


Main Responsibilities:

- Under direct supervision, trains and becomes familiar with the chemical hygiene plan and the current HSE laboratory safety standards.

- Follows prescribed safety rules and regulations in performing assigned duties.

- Performs duties to conduct prototype or laboratory tests following prescribed procedures.

- Learns to build equipment and/or perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.

- Learns to documents test data for reporting purposes.

- Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.

Requirements:

Working in a similar role

Skills typically acquired through eight (8) hours of college chemistry (required).

Contract
Science Jobs (non Geo)
Biologist Jobs,Chemist Jobs,Laboratory Analyst Jobs
$15 to $18 Per hour
638496