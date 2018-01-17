Lab Tech Newark, NJ

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Lab technician on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is a position that can offer the opportunity to work in an exciting and chellenging position. This position combines responsibilities of a Laboratory Technician and Shipping Clerk and can offer the chance to increase your skill set.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

* Accountable for personal safety, the safety of co-workers and promoting a safe work environment; responsible for carrying out all work activities in compliance with federal and state environmental regulations.

* Perform routine and non-routine sample analyses.

* Document, communicate, and archive analytical results.

* Test quality control standards to ensure validity of sample results.

* Troubleshoot and perform minor maintenance on laboratory instrumentation and equipment.

* Candidate will be required to mentor other laboratory technicians when necessary.

* Engage in frequent developmental dialog with supervisor and others to continually enhance personal and group performance and development.

Resposiblities of shipping clerk include but not limited to:

* Responsible for keeping track of inventories, the weighing in out of trucks on a scale accurately. Must have knowledge of calibration charts of trucks and railcars.

* Must have specific knowledge of traffic operations and DOT and FRA regulations. Must be experienced in handling and shipping chemicals and must be certified for HAZMAT shipments.





* Incumbent checks and updates plant track lists daily, verifying cars ordered that were received as requested, issuing corrections to these reports, reporting loads (Raw Material) available to be ordered back to the plant, and reporting discrepancies in reports so corrections can be made.

Skills and Experience

* Must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalency.

* Minimum of 3 years' experience working as a laboratory technician or related industrial experience.

* Must be able to read, write, and speak the English language. * Must be willing to work with hazardous and/or flammable chemicals (with proper safety precautions, training, and equipment).

* Must be willing and able to stand and walk for extended periods of time.

* Must be willing and able to work in environments that require frequent bending, reaching, and lifting.

* Must be able to lift 50 pounds.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Salary $24 to $25 Per hour

