Company Progressive GE

Location Topeka

About the Role:

A large Utility in Kansas is looking to hire a Junior Transmission System Operator to join their team as soon as possible. This Firm is one of our top client's and we have placed with them before. We will be able to influence the process and give you the best chance possible to get the opportunity at the best rate.

The right Junior Transmission Operator candidate must have:

5+ years of Electrical Utility Experience

NERC System Operator Certification or will be expected to obtain this within 6 months

This will be a 6-12 month contract that the client will look to constantly extend or turn full time - please do not apply unless you are interested in something long term.

The rate will be based on experience, market rate, and the budget of the group.

Please respond to this email with a copy of your most recent resume.

Also, please do not hesitate to forward this information to any colleagues or friends who may be interested and have the desired skill set.



Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Engineer Jobs

Salary £45 to £46 Per hour

Apply Apply Now