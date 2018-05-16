About the Role:Description:
Jr. IT Project Manager/PMO Analyst
Reporting to the Global Corporate Services ITS
Program Delivery team under the direction of multiple
Sr. Project Managers, the expectation is that this
position will assist with all project activities utilizing
the LYB Project Management methodology,
processes and procedures.
Key Responsibilities:
Assisting Sr. Project managers with the following:
• Assist with meeting facilitation and scribe for
meeting notes
• Assist with Vendor Management (Invoice
reconciliation, Receipt/Expense validations, PO/PR
status)
• Assist with Project Financials
o Analyze forecast to Actuals on weekly/monthly
basis
o Help prepare monthly Dashboards
o Help prepare monthly accruals
o Help prepare monthly cost transfers
o Reporting for unapproved time for project team
• Support Agile Methodology
o Assist with task management & issue resolution
o Attend daily standups & serve as a delegate
o Help manage backlog tasks and project support
o Analyze progress and help build a reporting tool to
measure & track success
o Help introduce best practices and principles
o Enthusiastic with a proven capacity of
understanding end to end Agile delivery framework
o Work with the dev team to ensure approved
wireframes and mock-ups meet requirements
• Assist with prep work for Steering and Phase Gate
meeting
• Maintain and update the issues log and risk register
• Assist the PM/Program Manager with other
administrative tasks as needed
Primary Contacts
• Sr. Project Manager and Program Manager
• Line of business managers for business users
affected by the project
• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in the
selection, design, implementation, rollout and/or
update of business applications
• IT Developers and Testers
• Business Stakeholders
• Hardware, software and/or service vendors
Job Requirements:
• Bachelor’s degree in business administration,
information systems or related field. MBA a plus.
• 3 to 5 years of IT and industry related experience
with large, global organizations. A minimum of 1 to 2
years in a project management role, managing small
to medium global teams.
• Experience working with SAP
• Experience with formal PMO delivery
methodologies
• Experience with Agile methodology
• PMP certification a plus
