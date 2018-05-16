Jr. IT Project Manager/PMO Analyst

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category IT Project Manager Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 645003

Description:Jr. IT Project Manager/PMO AnalystReporting to the Global Corporate Services ITSProgram Delivery team under the direction of multipleSr. Project Managers, the expectation is that thisposition will assist with all project activities utilizingthe LYB Project Management methodology,processes and procedures.Key Responsibilities:Assisting Sr. Project managers with the following:• Assist with meeting facilitation and scribe formeeting notes• Assist with Vendor Management (Invoicereconciliation, Receipt/Expense validations, PO/PRstatus)• Assist with Project Financialso Analyze forecast to Actuals on weekly/monthlybasiso Help prepare monthly Dashboardso Help prepare monthly accrualso Help prepare monthly cost transferso Reporting for unapproved time for project team• Support Agile Methodologyo Assist with task management & issue resolutiono Attend daily standups & serve as a delegateo Help manage backlog tasks and project supporto Analyze progress and help build a reporting tool tomeasure & track successo Help introduce best practices and principleso Enthusiastic with a proven capacity ofunderstanding end to end Agile delivery frameworko Work with the dev team to ensure approvedwireframes and mock-ups meet requirements• Assist with prep work for Steering and Phase Gatemeeting• Maintain and update the issues log and risk register• Assist the PM/Program Manager with otheradministrative tasks as neededPrimary Contacts• Sr. Project Manager and Program Manager• Line of business managers for business usersaffected by the project• IT line managers for all IT associates involved in theselection, design, implementation, rollout and/orupdate of business applications• IT Developers and Testers• Business Stakeholders• Hardware, software and/or service vendorsJob Requirements:• Bachelor’s degree in business administration,information systems or related field. MBA a plus.• 3 to 5 years of IT and industry related experiencewith large, global organizations. A minimum of 1 to 2years in a project management role, managing smallto medium global teams.• Experience working with SAP• Experience with formal PMO deliverymethodologies• Experience with Agile methodology• PMP certification a plusEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.