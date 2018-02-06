Company Progressive GE

Location United States

About the Role:

Job Description

* Work collaboratively with a team to complete solar installations

* Identify electrical consolidation work

* Ability to Perform Electrical work for Solar Rooftop Mounting projects

* Perform electrical testing and commissioning

* Troubleshooting Electrical components

* Inspecting systems and components to avoid hazards, defects or repairs

Skills Required

* A valid state Journeyman Electrician License

* Understanding of NEC codes

* OSHA 10 certification

* Solar Specific Experience

* Commercial Electrical Experience

* Conduit Experience

* Interconnection experience

* Solar inverter experience

* Electrical termination experience

* HVAC Experience

* High Voltage experience

* Possess own Basic Electrical Tools

Soft Skills

* Ability to collaborate with a team

* Flexible on travel in Southern California

* Long standing previous employment

Job Type Permanent

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Laborer Jobs

Salary $30 to $40 Per hour

