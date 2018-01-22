Joint Venture Accountant

Company Fircroft

? Prepare Joint Interest Billing and CashCall Calculations for issue to partners within the monthly accounting timetable and Joint Operator Agreements, including the review of month end accruals

? Review non-operated billings received from partners, including analysing costs compared to budget

? Prepare partner reports as required according to Joint Operator Agreements

? Prepare expenditure filings for Petroleum Operation (DMF/P9) and Special Remuneratory Benefit Remittance (SRB) for submission to the Department of Mineral Fuels

? Responsible for preparation of operated joint venture budgets

? Ensure compliance with Joint Operating Agreements and participate in joint venture

? meetings as appropriate

? Support information for the Petroleum Income Tax Act

? Provide information to internal and external auditors as required

? Liaise with other financial and technical staff as required



Financial Reporting:

? Prepare financial reports for operated assets, including capital expenditure reports with variance analysis

? Take the role of cost controller for the Drilling Department including budgeting and cost tracking

? Responsible for corporate cost allocation including general administration analysis

? Undertake regular review of financial reports for non-operated assets and develop good working relationships with counterparts

? Present financial material for operated assets to joint-venture partners

? Assist in preparation of budget and corporate forecasts



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications:

? Thai national with Bachelor's degree or higher in accounting

? 3-5 years' experience in the oil and gas sector, preferably in joint venture accounting

? Good command of spoken and written English

? Fluent application skills (MS office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

? Attention to detail and accuracy with problem solving skills

? Self-motivated and able to work independently as well as in a team

? Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines efficiently



About Fircroft:

