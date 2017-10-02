Joint Venture Accountant

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to join our Joint Venture (JV) Accounts team based in Norwich. This is a great opportunity for the successful applicant to expand their finance knowledge across a broad range of processes and procedures within the JV finance sector. Reporting to the JV Team Leader you will be assisting the JV accountants with all areas of the monthly processes and reporting requirements.



? Responsible for assisting the JV finance team with:

o Month end billings and accruals

o Reconciliations of finance data and joint venture billings

o Input for production of monthly partner reports

o Running currency revaluation process

o Cash allocation and credit control

o Administration and data collection from monthly employee time writing system

o Assist with data collection prior to partner audits

o Archiving of files following year end sign off

o Preparation of sundry invoicing

o Any other tasks as required by the team in order to meet deadlines



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Part / fully qualified (ACA, ACCA, CIMA) would be preferable but relevant experience will be considered

? Knowledge of general accounting procedures required.

? Confident IT user - good Excel skills; experience of SAP accounting package preferred although training will be provided

? Good communication skills, both written and verbal, and a positive attitude to problem solving

? Team orientated - willing to take on ad-hoc duties that will arise from time to time. Must work well as part of a team but also possess the ability to work using own initiative with ability to prioritise work load.

? Ability to work well under pressure and deal with tight reporting deadlines.



