About the Role:

JavaScript Developer.

£300 - £400/day.

6 Month contract.

JavaScript Developer to join a vibrant digital agency going through a period of exponential growth, who are establishing a reputation in the market for working heavily with retailers as well as across multiple other industries.

We are looking for an experienced JavaScript Developer to join a development team working in an Agile and Scrum environment to work closely with some of their new top end industry clients from a range of industries from financial right through to retail on multiple greenfield projects. As a JavaScript Developer you will be a key part of the team and expected to take the initiative and provide direction ensuring the business needs of each client are fully understood.

Your role will involve:

* develop innovative interfaces for Internet Applications using JavaScript, jQuery, HTML5, CSS3.* be a key member of our online team, using technologies listed below to deliver greenfield projects with multiple new and existing end clients.* Strong knowledge of frameworks, such as React/Node/Angular/KnockoutJS.

Essential skills:

* Exceptional JavaScript programming skills* JQuery experience* Responsive Web Design as an approach* HTML5* CSS3

Desirable skills:

* ReactJS, AngularJS, Node JS.* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.* 4+ years working with JavaScript.* Excellent understanding of (HTML5, CSS3, JQuery).* Experienced developer with an excellent understanding of the latest coding methods, their advantages and best application of them.

6 months but with a high opportunity for extension.

If you feel you are up for this challenging opportunity as JavaScript Developer role then please click apply below, we are looking to get the right candidate in as soon as possible.

