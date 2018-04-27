Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

JavaScript Developer - Manchester - React - Around £400/day - 6 months.

My exclusive client, a leading software engineering company require an experienced JavaScript developer. The right developer will be working on a React based project as part of a multi disciplined agile scrum team.

The project will be ongoing, therefore there is a strong chance of extension beyond the original 6 months contact.

The key skills they are after:

* Strong JavaScript experience - ideally React however are happy to cross train if you have Angular or other similar frameworks.* Good Front End development experience - HTML/CSS etc.* Very strong software engineering principals, TDD, Agile, etc.* Experience working on product delivery rather than just in house systems.* Passionate about technology and pushing it forward.

Based in the centre of Manchester, without the option of remote working options. However they are very flexible on start and finish times, the core hours are 10-4.

They are looking to pay around the £400 per day mark for the right candidate, but are able to be flexible on this depending on experience. Interviews are happening next week with a provisional start date of the 14th May. They are willing to wait past the provisional date for the right candidate if needed.

If you are interested in this opportunity please attach an up to date CV.

