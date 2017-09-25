Company G2 Recruitment

Location Eindhoven

About the Role:

Java Developer 110001818

Java Developer| South Netherlands | Competitive Salary | Permanent Role

My client works with global communication systems to enhance business intelligence, they are looking to hire multiple Java Developers. Based in the south Netherlands, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as a Java Developer.

Requirements:

* 3 years' experience with Java* Experience with Angular* Experience with Grid Testing Software* Ability to speak English

Desirably:

* JavaFX is experience is a bonus* Experience working in a Scrum system before* Dutch or French is a plus

Location: South Netherlands

Role: Java Developer

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Company Car, Meal Vouchers, Group and Hospital Insurance

Type: Permanent

Start Date: ASAP

If you wish to be considered for this Java Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

